Coles, Rambus partner for retail payments in Australia

Rambus Unified Payment Platform provides both customers and retailers with an omnichannel payments service. The platform can digitise payments, gift cards, loyalty cards, coupons and receipts, and bring them into a single application that can be downloaded by customers and used on mobile devices.

Omnichannel commerce allows retailers to bring together online and in-store shopping, offering in-aisle checkout with multiple forms of payment. The platform consolidates this payment data into a single transaction, which can be made either in-store or online.

Earlier in May 2018, Rambus launched a payment account tokenization solution to secure account-based transactions, such as automated clearing house (ACH) and real-time payments.