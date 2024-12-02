Coinzone launches Bitcoin payment gateway

The company worked with financial industry’s legal advisers in order to piece together a solution that will be compliant in a number of international markets. The focus of the company was to create an approach that not only serves well in the current regulatory landscape, but long-term, too.

Bitcoin is a form of digital currency that only exists online and is not controlled by any central financial authority, putting the control of the currency in the hands of the user. It allows people to transfer value to anyone, anywhere on the internet, without the traditional fees, commissions or currency exchange rates.

Coinzone is a global digital currency solution for businesses and individuals that eliminates the geographic boundaries of payments by enabling businesses and individuals to transact with Bitcoin and other digital currencies.