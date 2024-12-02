Coinvoice starts processing from Bitcoin to USD, supports ecommerce plug-ins

Coinvoice has expanded the access for businesses by processing payments from Bitcoin-to-USD as well as integrating with ecommerce software Ubercart, Magento, and Woocommerce. With the rollout of ecommerce integration, Coinvoice has introduced a Sandbox version of the website where merchants can test the website and all of its functionality using testnet coins.

Coinvoice is a payment processor that allows merchants to invoice in either USD or Bitcoin and receive either Bitcoin or USD as payments for goods and services worldwide. Coinvoice began by offering a website-based USD-to-Bitcoin invoicing service in an effort to ease the process whereby businesses acquire Bitcoin.