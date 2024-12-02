Cointree and Gobbill team up to enable Aussies to pay bills with cryptocurrency

Gobbill acts as a go-between, taking the funds from its users and paying the bills on their behalf.

Gobbill has an Australian financial services licence under ASIC, while Cointree is licensed under AUSTRAC to meet anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing obligations.

Cointree launched in 2013 with the purpose of making it easier for people to buy and sell bitcoin, and it now has 60,000 active members and has facilitated 100 million transactions.

The exchange has 40 types of cryptocurrency currently, including Ripple, NEO and Litecoin, as well as the two most popular cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ether.

The price of bitcoin dropped significantly this year from record highs of more than USD 25,000 in December 2017 to under USD 9000 in early February 2018.

Since then the price has continued to fluctuate, but stayed relatively low compared to 2017’s highs. Currently one bitcoin is fetching around USD 8750.