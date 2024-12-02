Cointree allows Australians bill payment through cryptocurrency

Cointree, in collaboration with Finextra and Gobbill, planned to form a startup dedicated to automatise bill payment mechanism for domestic and local industries. Currently, it is directing a pilot project to pay BPAY bills with any recognised coin, including BTC, ETH, BCH, XRP, LTC etc. After the experimental stage, BTC, BCH, and ETH can be used by Australian customers to make bill payments.

Also, Cointree’s collaboration with Gobbill facilitates bringing crypto to the common people, and decreases the incidence of fraud by improving safety for the customers.