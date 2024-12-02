Cointopia raises funds to create a marketplace for blockchain companies

The US-based company plans to list a number of reputable blockchain services, including advisory, white paper authoring, PR/marketing, blockchain technology development, and community management.

Ratings for service providers within the Cointopia Marketplace community will be stored on the blockchain, ensuring that reviews are immutable and accurate. In turn, the blockchain companies will be able to navigate the marketplace with confidence knowing that the service providers have been rated by real customers within the platform, the founder said for VentureBeat.

Among the service companies available now are Hybrid Block, Sparkchain, and Token Agency. Cointopia will add more providers over time. Some of Cointopia’s investors include Gardner; Michael Arrington, founder of TechCrunch and partner at XRP Capital; Gil Penchina, angel investor in eBay and Paypal; Sonny Singh, chief commercial officer at BitPay.

Besides creating a marketplace, Cointopia offers a launchpad platform for initial coin offerings, in a partnership with a broker dealer. That gives the company access to 165,000 accredited investors. The company is also setting up its own exchange where blockchain investors can do trading.

Cointopia has 10 employees, and the company plans to set up offices in South Korea and Singapore.