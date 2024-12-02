Coinsuper connects the financial world via Crypto Exchange Nework

The platform is under the Higgs Block Group, a blockchain technology and financial conglomerate, and aims to expand the cryptocurrency market by coordinating the traditional financial world including financial institutions, regulatory authorities and cryptocurrency exchanges.

Moreover, the CEN focuses on supporting good quality ICO tokens to get listed and connect to a group of cryptocurrency exchanges, so as to expand their market presence; the CEN will lead the members to secured systems and cooperate on the product development.

Coinsuper will act as a syndicate agent liaising as the central hub for coordination with the responsibilities including but not limited to coordinating with exchanges; protecting customers; opting for self-regulation; mitigating risks and developing more business opportunities.