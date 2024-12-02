Coinstone Capital to roll out blockchain fund powered by RIDDLE&CODE

This custody solution has been operational with a Swiss bank for several quarters, according to the official press release. It writes all transactions to a blockchain. The hardware design incorporates the six-eye principle with enough flexibility to allow signatories to sign on-the-go. Compliance that would usually be controlled by strict procedure and processes is now integrated into the technology.

Coinstone Capital Decentralised One is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), dedicated to investing in tokenised blockchain projects. The fund provides professionalised access to a diversified portfolio of the digital assets of network-driven platforms and companies with a blockchain business model.