Coinstar, doxo partnership allows consumers to pay bills with cash at kiosk

Through this partnership, consumers will be able to pay bills including utilities, phone, cable, insurance, car loans, and more using cash at up to 7,000 Coinstar kiosks by the end of 2018. Payers can choose from doxo’s crowd-sourced directory of more than 45,000 local and national billers.

“Cash is a vital bill payment option, especially for the 34 million unbanked or under-banked households in the country. Over six percent of bill payments totaling more than USD 235 billion annually are made with cash,” said Steve Shivers, CEO and co-founder of doxo. “For billers, providing an easy way for their customers to pay with cash is not only a valuable service, but helps keep accounts current. Our partnership with Coinstar provides this opportunity with very little effort on the part of billers.”

Consumers will be able to select “Pay Bills with Cash at Coinstar” from among the payment options of participating billers when using doxo through the web or their mobile device. Then, at cash-accepting Coinstar kiosks, payers identify their biller and deposit their cash payment.

Users will receive a printed or emailed payment receipt and can track their payment delivery status in real time through doxo. Billers also have the option of being featured for bill pay on Coinstar kiosks that are within their local service areas.