Coinstar, Coinme partner to allow users buy Bitcoin

The two companies said bitcoin is available for purchase at select Coinstar kiosks in Safeway and Albertsons stores in California, Texas and Washington.

The companies did not say how many of the Coinstar’s 20,000 kiosks would allow Bitcoin purchases. Bitcoin can only be purchased with cash, up to a limit of USD 2,500. In exchange for cash, Coinstar will provide a code that can be redeemed on Coinme’s website.

Coinme said that the Coinstar investment brings its total funding to USD 4.5 million. It earns money through transaction fees and a cryptocurrency advisory service for customers with larger transactions.