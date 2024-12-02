Coinsquare, Processing.com offer payments solution to customers

Processing.com will enable online payments functionality for Coinsquare customers to buy digital currencies with their credit or debit cards.

Coinsquare currently facilitates approximately USD 5 billion per annum of digital currency trades.

As digital currencies make their way into the mainstream conscious, service providers have a responsibility to ensure the broader public can access the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem.

Processing.com is proud to facilitate fiat currency payments of digital currencies for the general public through Visa and Mastercard transactions.

Coinsquare’s platform holds 98% of assets in cold storage. Processing.com will enable larger numbers of participants to buy and sell altcoins without the need for digital wallets and digital coin conversions.