CoinPip partners with 37coins to launch SMS Bitcoin wallets in Singapore

In order to set up a 37coins Bitcoin SMS wallet, the user sends the text “hi” in a SMS to the nearest SMS gateway, and a welcome text is sent back. Then, the user can send text commands to that gateway to control the wallet, such as “buy”, which lists Bitcoin sellers in the same country, and “bal”, which reveals wallet’s balance.

As of now, there are 12 gateways on the website, and CoinPip claims that one can send and receive Bitcoins from anywhere in the world.

CoinPip has also released an online API that enables sellers to accept Bitcoin online. Merchants can now download the CoinPip Merchant POS app from the Google Play store too.

The Bitcoin point-of-sales company plans on extending to Hong Kong and Indonesia in the near future.