CoinJelly to launch Bitcoin ATM/debit cards and insured wallets

CoinJelly will be providing ATM/debit cards for customers to cash out their Bitcoins and is in the process of finalizing merchant accounts.

CoinJelly’s insured wallet offers an intrusion alarm system, which identifies possible malicious activity and reacts automatically to head off fraud and attack.

Accounts will be open to customers in 160 countries and balances available in nine world currencies, including RUB and CNY.

This will enable customers to purchase cards from CoinJelly’s website, load the cards with Bitcoins and then spending the Fiat amounts on the cards like any other bank debit card. The cards may also be used to withdraw cash at over two million ATMs worldwide.