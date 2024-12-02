CoinJar cuts bank transfers short, adopts BPAY e-invoices

In a recent blog post, cited by the same source, Coinjar argues that the issues concerning the bank transfers have been related to over 25% of help requests from its customers.

Moreover, Coinjar explains that via “BPAY Customer Reference Number” and “Biller Code”, customers are able to recharge the personal Filler from any mobile or internet banking app. Should the customer banking provider support it, customers will be able to schedule regular deposits to recharge their respective Filler, the source reports.

In order to make BPAY deposits, users need to have verified their identity. The process will be fast-tracked by the company’s support team. Any user who does not wish to reveal or verify their identity will still be able to use CoinJar to send and receive Bitcoins. Moreover, customers are no longer able to make over-the-counter cash deposits or transfer funds to CoinJar’s previous National Australia Bank (NAB) accounts.

Each CoinJar user is assigned a unique BPAY reference ID that is created when the user attempts to create a new Filler deposit. As soon as the new ID is received, users are able to use it through online banking services by choosing the ‘Pay with BPAY’ option.

The company encourages users to get acquainted with BPAY ahead of time and get in touch with CoinJar customer support in case they require any additional information.