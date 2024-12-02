Coinify to power EU trading in BRD wallet

The new collaboration will bring BRD’s mobile wallet to users within the European market, specifically to the 34 countries across the SEPA region. According to the official press release, customers can purchase Bitcoin at cost-efficient rates with SEPA bank transfers through BRD. All processing of SEPA bank transfers will be conducted within the wallet’s interface for both their Android and iOS mobile applications.

The trade integration will be serviced by Coinify’s Wallet Trading Solution, the company’s newly rebranded API-based product providing compliant virtual currency trading solutions to wallet partners.

More services are to be anticipated following BRD’s European launch - the company plans to offer a buy Bitcoin with credit card functionality through Coinify in their next release.