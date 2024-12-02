Coinify, Cybertonica to boost security in cryptocurrency trading and payments

Cybertonica provides frictionless onboarding, checkout and payments processing for ecommerce and digital banking. The company’s risk intelligence platform prevents fraud through machine learning and AI, and will be used by Coinify to streamline customer experience through frictionless checkout for the great majority of customers.

Cybertonica covers all channels of payments and monitors transaction systems against intrusion with its end-to-end detection logic. This partnership aims make cryptocurrency trading and payments safer for Coinify’s users, while preventing chargebacks and regulatory risk.

The integration is already in progress and expected to be completed during the summer of 2018.