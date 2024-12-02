CoinField to roll out trading app moonGO through a new partnership

With moonGO, users can set up their trading accounts in about 60 seconds, withdraw fiat currency as Euro or US dollars in the form of moonGO cards, and use the moonGO cards to make purchases online or at any retailer that accepts credit cards. These cards can be added to their Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay accounts. Users can also withdraw their digital assets to their wallets outside the platform at any time.

The app will take CoinField’s reputation outside of Canada and make its services available to every country in the world except the US and the nations on the US/UN sanction list (Iran, Syria, Sudan, Cuba, North Korea, Burma, Côte dIvoire).

The app offers commission-free buy/sell transactions for popular cryptocurrencies including: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Dash, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Select ERC20 coins & non-ERC20.

The moonGO app will be available to the public in Q1 2019.