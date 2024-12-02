Coin.co launches plugin for WHMCS Bitcoin payments

The technology used by Coin.co allows businesses to receive USD into their bank accounts even when the transaction is paid in Bitcoin.

WHMCS has over 75 payment gateways and supports sending invoices to customers in multiple currencies. The Coin.co plugin will allow WHMCS customers to avoid paying extra credit card fees.

According to a panel at theCoinSummit conference in London, Bitcoin mining operations may spend as much as USD 600 million on infrastructure in the rest of 2014 to process the growing number of transactions and expects those investment to continue into 2015. Also, predictions by Juniper Research show digital payments reaching USD 4.7 trillion by 2019, up from USD 2.5 trillion in 2014.