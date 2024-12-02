Coincheck reinstates all cryptos after January hack

The exchange has resumed depositing and purchasing services for all nine cryptocurrencies available for trading at the time of January’s hack. These include the XRP and factom (FCT) tokens, bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), ethereum classic (ETC), litecoin (LTC), bitcoin cash (BCH), NEM (XEM), lisk (LSK). Moreover, support for ETH, XEM, and LSK was added recently.

In addition, at the end of October 2018, the exchange began to accept new account signups for customers living in Japan, which had been previously suspended. Coincheck is looking to resume several features, such as leveraged transactions, Japanese yen depositing through convenience stores, and a scheme that lets users pay power bills with crypto.

In January 2018, hackers stole around USD 533 million-worth of cryptocurrencies from Coincheck, which led to on-site inspections by regulators and a block on accepting new customers. Also, in October 2018, Coincheck reported a loss of USD 5.25 million, meaning 588 million Japanese yen, for the Q3 period – Q2 in the Japanese financial year – as a result of the hack.