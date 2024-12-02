Coinberry, Cyclebit to provide Canadians with cryptocurrency payment solution

The partnership is based on Cyclebit’s expertise from implementing over 250,000 POS terminals internationally. Cyclebit, an ibox mPOS subsidiary, allows merchants to accept cryptocurrency, cards and cash via their proprietary POS system. The company is capable of accepting card or contactless payments via its application, printer, and Bluetooth-connected card reader.

Coinberry is a Toronto-based, FINTRAC-registered, financial technology solutions provider focused on blockchain and digital currency solutions. The fintech operates the Coinberry.com cryptocurrency trading platform, offering members a way to buy, sell, and process payments made with Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies in Canada. Regarding payment security measures, all transaction data remains encrypted between merchant and customer, as no intermediaries are involved; moreover transactions are processed instantly.