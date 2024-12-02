Coinbase unveils XRP trading in New York

Coinbase first added XRP to its Coinbase Pro platform in early 2019. Later, the crypto was added to its online retail exchange, but with restrictions in New York and the UK. However, the full US-based city is now complete. The company has ramped up the number of tradable assets on its platform over the last twelve months, which now supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, Stellar Lumens, XRP, basic attention token, REP, Zcash, 0x, and others on its Coinbase Pro offering.

XRP is trading 20% higher intraday, pushing the cryptocurrency’s market capitalisation beyond USD 16 billion. Currently trading at USD 0.38, the cryptocurrency’s spike is outperforming the rest of the market with Bitcoin up 13% and Ethereum up 9%.