Coinbase to supporting Tezos trading in August

As per an official announcement, Coinbase Pro will open up inbound XTZ transfers on 5 August 2019. The company will ramp up to full XTZ trading in four steps: transfer-only, post-only, limit-only, and full trading. The exchange will document the onboarding steps on Twitter, with all jurisdictions being stated to receive immediate support for the new offering, except New York.

However, the company noted that Tezos is not available on its main website, Coinbase.com, or its mobile apps. Tezos has a platform for crypto-ledgering, which uses smart contracts and Proof of Stake voting.