Coinbase to let users convert tokens into gift cards

Due to this agreement, users will be able to buy gift cards for Uber, Tesco, Google Play, Marks and Spencer and more. The feature is currently live in the UK, Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands and Australia.

While WeGift promises gift cards for a wide range of merchants, but for the moment, most of them are restricted to customers based in the UK. In France, users can only buy gift cards for Décathlon, Bloom & Wild, Global Hotel Card and Ticketmaster. Coinbase will adding be more retailers in the coming months, according to Tech Crunch.

In some cases, WeGift offers the fiat equivalent of your cryptocurrencies as well as a tiny bonus. For instance, users get GBP 102 in Uber gift cards if they spend the equivalent of GBP 100 in bitcoins.