Coinbase to launch crypto debit card in six more European countries

The card allows users with Coinbase accounts to spend cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in stores and online at any merchant that accepts Visa. As of June 12, 2019 the “Coinbase Card” will be available in Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland and the Netherlands. The card comes in a mobile app and syncs directly with Coinbase accounts. It is also available as a physical contactless card that can be used to withdraw cash from ATMs.

Users can decide which cryptocurrency they would like to use to make a payment in the mobile app. Rather than paying retailers directly with cryptocurrences, Coinbase charges users a fee to convert fiat money, like the euro, into a digital currency.