Coinbase teams up with token startup to attract pro traders

Under the deal, Coinbase Pro will integrate Caspian’s “full stack” of tools to bring additional trading and portfolio management capabilities.

Currently, the startup connects to 25 crypto trading platforms, including Coinbase, Gemini, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Huobi, OKEx and Binance. As reported by CoinDesk, Caspian was recently launched as a joint venture of Kenetic, a crypto company based in Hong Kong, and Tora, a trading system that already supplies order execution, portfolio management, risk assessment, and compliance services for well-established asset classes.

Caspian said the partnership with Coinbase is part of its strategy to “connect institutional investors and active traders with multiple trading platforms from a single interface”. As part of its aim to bring cryptocurrency to the mainstream of finance, Coinbase also announced in June 2018 that it was making moves to become a federally regulated broker-dealer.

Once those are in place, the company said it aims to seek approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to offer blockchain-based securities.