Coinbase rolls out cryptocurrency Visa debit card in the UK

The US-based company, valued at more than USD 8 billion in October 2018, is one of the major trading venues for cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin.

The company has partnered with Apto Payments, previously Shift Payments, which previously ran its own Shift Card, allowing users to spend cryptocurrencies from their Coinbase accounts in the US. In February 2019, Apto has announced the retirement of the programme. Coinbase has now partnered with Apto to provide support services as well as technology for its new card.

The new card will allow users to spend fiat currency and have a corresponding amount of cryptocurrency debited directly from their accounts. An accompanying mobile phone app will allow customers to choose which cryptocurrency they wish to debit.