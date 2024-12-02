Coinbase rolls out crypto-to-crypto trading to 11 more countries

The US-based company announced that customers in Argentina, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Chile, India, Hong Kong, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines and New Zealand can now access crypto-to-crypto exchanging services.

Coinbase is offering the services via both Coinbase.com as well as Coinbase Pro, its professional trading platform. The expansion means the exchange has a presence in a total of 53 countries across four continents, from earlier 32 countries in two continents, according to CoinDesk.

Coinbase added crypto-to-crypto trading support for retail customers in December 2018, enabling them to access the service through Coinbase.com as well as the Android and iOS apps. Earlier, the support was available only to professional customers.