Coinbase rolls out crypto plugin for ecommerce platform

Coinbase Commerce, the startup’s non-custodial cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants, has launched a plugin for WooCommerce, a popular ecommerce platform. Currently, the ecommerce site provides the payments system for more than 28 percent of all web stores. However, the BuiltWith currently estimates the figure is slightly lower, at 21 percent.

The addition of the plugin (available on GitHub) now makes cryptocurrency payments via Coinbase to a good chunk of the web’s e-commerce sites. It should be noted there are other similar plugins already available, such as CryptoWoo, according to CoinDesk.

Coinbase now offers the option of sending of Bitcoin and Litecoin directly from Coinbase Commerce, with Ethereum and Bitcoin cash also in the pipeline. The news comes just days after Coinbase opened up its exchange service to UK customers using pounds Sterling. It will now offer same-day deposits and withdrawals using the countrys Faster Payments system.