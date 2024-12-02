Coinbase Pro introduces four Ethereum tokens

However, Coinbase addressed some regional restrictions: GNT and DAI will be available in the US – except New York – in the UK, the EU, Canada, Singapore, and Australia. MKR and ZIL will be added to Coinbase Pro in the UK, EU, Canada, Singapore, and Australia only. However, DAI, MKR, and ZIL are ERC20 coins, but GNT is Ethereum-based but not officially an ERC20.

Inbound transfers of the four tokens were accepted to the platform on 18 December 2018, and upwards of 12 hours afterward trading of the coins were said to be enabled once liquidity had been established.

The company is also considering other tokens, ERC20 and otherwise, on a case by case basis. It added Civic (CVC), district0x (DNT), Loom Network (LOOM), and Decentraland (MANA) on 7 December 2018, and is reportedly exploring support for Ripple’s XRP.