



Following this announcement, the partnership aims to add convenience and new solutions for Coinbase clients across the regions of the US and EU, including real-time, reliable, and safe money movements. Through the process of integrating with the Visa Direct network, Coinbase clients will be enabled to deposit funds into their accounts in real-time using eligible Visa debit cards.

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries as well.











More information on the Coinbase x Visa partnership

The new feature is expected to enable Coinbase to unlock real-time delivery of account funds for those who are leveraging an eligible Visa debit card. At the same time, it will also provide clients with the possibility to quickly add money, offering them more flexibility to take advantage of trading opportunities, which represent an important step in a dynamic crypto environment.

Visa Direct is expected to deliver quick and safe money movement and to further bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technologies. This process is set to improve the manner in which the waiting periods for fund availability are minimised. Furthermore, the feature will also support the mission of increasing economic freedom for customers and businesses around the world.

As a result of the functionality delivered by Visa Direct, Coinbase users will also be enabled to purchase crypto on Coinbase directly with an eligible Visa card, as well as cash out funds from Coinbase to a bank account in real-time.

In addition, both financial institutions are expected to continue to offer a Coinbase Visa debit card for US-based customers.