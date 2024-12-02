Coinbase offers Coinbase Earn program for crypto education

The program is called ‘Coinbase Earn’, and it was launched in an invite-only mode, with an initial focus on one digital asset, the ERC-20 token 0x (ZRX). It aims to help users understand more about an asset’s utility and its underlying technology, while getting a bit of the asset to try out.

The US-based company considers that solving the knowledge gap can advance crypto education and widen market participation, with users earning small amounts of a given crypto as they complete educational tasks and amass knowledge. The new educational scheme requires neither the computing power through mining, nor the upfront buying power that the other types of market entry require.