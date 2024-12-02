Coinbase, Intuit to make Bitcoin payments available for SMEs

Via the partnership, small businesses who use QuickBooks Online can register for a wallet with Coinbase and link it to their account. Intuit’s new Pay-By-Coin service then allows customers to pay with Bitcoin (in addition to all the normal ways) and the business records the transaction as usual.

In recent news, US-based digital agency ThinkTank has entered a partnership with Coinbase to accept payments for web design, marketing, and consulting services with Bitcoin in addition to current payment options.