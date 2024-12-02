Coinbase announces instant PayPal withdrawals for all US customers

Starting with 14 December, Coinbase eliminated the need for an ACH or Federal Wire account to withdraw funds, for US PayPal users. To get started, they need to sign in to Coinbase and link their PayPal account to their Coinbase account. Afterwards, they should select their PayPal account as a payment option when withdrawing cash balance to move funds instantly.

This integration is a big step forward for Coinbase in enabling crypto use become part of the open financial system, allowing users to smoothly and instantly transfer their funds to cash, the blog ended.