Coinbase allows PayPal transactions to 32 European countries

Through this collaboration, customers can link their PayPal accounts to their Coinbase account and select the payment option. The US-based cryptocurrency exchange suggested that until recently, only Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) and UK Faster Payments options were available for withdrawals for the European customers.

As such, the service will enable customers of 32 European countries to have the PayPal withdrawal option. These include a total of 28 member countries in the EU and the four nations of the EFTA: Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.