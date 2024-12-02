The partnership enables single-let landlords, property managers, and landlords of houses in multiple occupancy (HMOs) to collect recurring and one-off payments through a single platform.

The integration includes direct debit functionality, allowing for automatic rent collection on scheduled dates. Additionally, COHO users can access GoCardless’ Instant Bank Pay feature, which leverages Open Banking to facilitate one-off payments such as rental deposits or ad hoc charges. This method aims to minimise the reliance on payment methods with high transaction fees, such as credit cards.

Through the GoCardless platform, landlords and property managers can access real-time payment insights. This feature allows them to monitor transactions as they occur and promptly respond to late payments by activating credit control measures within the platform. The system is designed to help COHO users manage rent arrears effectively while adhering to current property regulations.

In the company press release, officials from GoCardless noted that the collaboration simplifies payment processes for landlords, property managers, and tenants. They emphasised the benefits of automated collection, instant transaction visibility, and streamlined payment workflows for new tenants.

COHO representatives highlighted the alignment between the integration and the company’s mission of supporting customer growth while enhancing tenant experiences. They pointed to the use of direct debit and Open Banking as a way to reduce administrative tasks, lower costs, and improve payment reliability for landlords and property managers.

More information about the two companies

GoCardless is a global bank payment provider, facilitating payment collection and transfers for nearly 100,000 businesses worldwide. Its platform supports recurring and one-off transactions via direct debit, real-time payments, and Open Banking. The company operates from its headquarters in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia, and the United States.

COHO is a property management software company focused on supporting landlords and property managers in the single-let and HMO markets. The platform offers tools to simplify property management processes and enhance the tenant experience.

