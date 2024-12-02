



Through this collaboration, Cognizant, Shopify, and Google Cloud focus on furthering digital transformation and platform modernisation for global retailers and brands. The partnership is set to merge Shopify’s commerce platform, Google Cloud’s core cloud infrastructure, and Cognizant’s client delivery retail industry advisory and technology implementation specialists.











The partnership’s objectives and capabilities

The three companies’ collaboration comes as a response to the need for retailers to modernise and integrate additional technologies that allow them to provide customers with real-time recommendations, shopping assistance, and customised offers. The merged offering intends to advance modernisation for retailers that deliver the increased business value of technologies, including generative artificial intelligence. Through this joint offering, enterprise retailers are set to receive a convenient personalisation of customer experiences, simplified scaling of operations globally, as well as modernisation capabilities for their commerce platforms. By leveraging Shopify’s commerce operating system, developed on Google Cloud, together with the suite of Google Cloud offerings, enterprises get the technology required for Cognizant to execute digital transformation processes and deliver benefits across several retail scenarios.



Furthermore, Cognizant’s officials underlined that their company is committed to delivering additional commerce capabilities for retail businesses, while also addressing future-focused trends, including simplified, tailored customer journeys, personal artificial intelligence shopping assistants, fraud mitigation, and sustainability, among others. By joining forces, Cognizant, Google Cloud, and Shopify intend to support enterprises in improving and advancing their operations via digital transformation and modernisation of the ecommerce experience.