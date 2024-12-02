Cognizant implements Amazon's Just Walk Out for CITSA

Specifically, Cognizant has been selected by the Canberra Institute of Technology Student Association (CITSA) to provide systems integration and payment support for the implementation of Amazon's Just Walk Out technology at the Café Yala Plus Student Association store. As the first educational institution in the Southern Hemisphere to adopt this technology, CITSA aims to offer a fast, contactless retail experience for students, allowing them to access on-campus essentials without the need for traditional queues and checkouts.

According to Yahoo, the deployment of Just Walk Out technology in Australian educational institutions is viewed by Cognizant as a strategic growth opportunity. The technology, powered by features such as artificial intelligence, including computer vision and deep learning, is designed to create a frictionless shopping experience. By automating the checkout process, CITSA intends to provide almost 24-hour access to essential resources for students, particularly those studying outside regular business hours.

The collaboration with Amazon's Just Walk Out technology aligns with CITSA's commitment to enhancing the student experience by offering convenience and accessibility. The solution is expected to reduce checkout friction, improve the overall shopping experience, and streamline inventory management for the Student Association. Cognizant, known for its focus on deploying purpose-fit technology, aims to support CITSA in improving customer experiences within the educational setting.

The Canberra Institute of Technology Student Association, representing the diverse student population at CIT, seeks to empower students through advocacy, support, and various events. The implementation of Just Walk Out technology at Café YalaPlus is considered a significant enhancement in providing convenience to students and fostering a seamless on-campus experience.

The Canberra Institute of Technology (CIT) has a history of supporting education in the ACT and surrounding areas, training approximately thousands of students annually. As the primary tertiary education institution in the ACT, CIT plays an important role in post-secondary education.

CITSA, the official student body of CIT, is dedicated to representing the student population by prioritising student welfare, representation, and community building. Through advocacy, support, and a range of events, CITSA aims to improve the overall student experience at CIT.