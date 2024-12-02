Cogito Capital completes first closing of its fund at EUR 55 mln

The fund is focused on late- and growth-stage enterprise software, fintech, insurtech, and mobility companies operating mainly in Central Europe.

The recently closed first round has attracted the European Investment Fund (EIF) as the cornerstone investor, alongside funds managed by the Polish Development Fund (PFR), and local investors.

The EIF’s commitment benefits from the support of the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the heart of the European Union’s Investment Plan for Europe, also known as the Juncker Plan.

Following the first closing of its Cogito Fund I, the venture capital company announced its first investment in MarketInvoice, Europe’s online invoice finance platform, based in UK. The fund joined Series B funding of EUR 30 million completed earlier in 2019 and led by Barclays and fintech fund Santander InnoVentures, with participation from existing investors, including Northzone.

Cogito Capital founders said they would support MarketInvoice in the launch of a cross-border fintech-bank partnerships program and expansion into new markets in Europe, including Poland.