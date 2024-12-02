More details about the upgraded payment solutions

Cogitate has integrated One Inc’s digital payment processing with the Digital_Edge_ Insurance Platform to improve its customers' payment experience.

This partnership upgrades a vital segment of the payment process, which has become increasingly intricate due to the changing digital insurance environment and economic shifts. These challenges necessitate improved due diligence, which Cogitate and One Inc are tackling to help the efficiency and modernity of the policyholder experience.

One Inc’s PremiumPay and ClaimsPay are now integrated with Digital_Edge_ Policy, Billing, and Claims. This integration enables Cogitate’s insurance customers to provide their policyholders with various fund transfer options, including mobile options like Venmo and PayPal and other direct payment methods. Ensuring convenience and security is essential for a positive digital experience for policyholders, whether they are paying a premium or receiving a claim payment. Policyholders have different levels of digitally savvy and personal preferences when it comes to transferring and receiving funds. Customers can customise their own experiences on a large scale.

Cogitate officials stated that their partnership with One Inc allows insurers to customise and upgrade the user experience by offering a preferred payment method. This aligns with their mission to deliver a better user experience through policy, billing, and claims solutions.

On the other hand, representatives of One Inc declared that Digital_Edge_ will simplify these processes, ensuring that products are accessible to address industry challenges and improve the customer experience.

Cogitate’s Digital_Edge_ Insurance Platform integrates with more than 60 third-party solutions and data partners, delivering a cohesive user experience for all stakeholders involved.

About payment processing in insurance

Payment processing in insurance involves multiple steps, from premium collection to claims disbursement, each requiring meticulous attention to detail and compliance with regulatory standards.

One of the core components is the use of technology, such as automated clearing houses (ACH), electronic funds transfer (EFT), and real-time payment systems, which simplifies transactions and reduce errors. Another aspect is the integration of customer relationship management (CRM) systems with payment processing platforms. This integration allows for better tracking of customer interactions and preferences, enabling insurers to offer personalised payment plans and improve overall service satisfaction.