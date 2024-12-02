Cogent Bank partners Tassat for real-time blockchain payments

TassatPay helps banks to provide their clients with real-time payments 24/7/365 using blockchain technology, in a regulatory-compliant manner.

B2B clients recognize that blockchain-enabled payments can offer better fraud protection, faster settlement, reduced inefficiencies and lower costs that benefit their clients, as the press release says. TassatPay can be adopted without disruption to current company operations.

Tassat Group also recently signed an agreement with Customers Bank to provide blockchain-enabled payment capabilities, resulting in USD 1.5 billion in additional deposits at the end of its third quarter on 30 September 2021. Western Alliance Bancorporation also announced that it will implement an integrated digital banking platform for its customers powered by TassatPay.