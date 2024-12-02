coeo Inkasso Sweden partners with Neonomics





Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to streamline debt collection payments while leveraging Nello Pay, an Open Banking-powered solution that allows secure and straightforward transactions directly from customers’ bank accounts.

In addition, coeo Sweden aims to simplify the experience of offering A2A payments with Nello Pay from Neocomics, making it easier and more intuitive for clients to pay directly from their bank accounts. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the coeo Inkasso Sweden x Neonomics partnership

Neonomics represents a company that delivers secure and cost-effective financial services to its collaborators and customers, aiming to optimise their experience. coeo Inkasso Sweden is a debt collection agency in Europe, currently present in eight countries. The institution focuses on driving the development of the industry, while offering effective and protected solutions that optimise the manner in which businesses deal with unpaid debts in a transaparent way.

According to the official press release, Neonomics launched Nello Pay in order to solve everyday payment friction by leveraging bank connectivity. The product requires no need for credit cards, apps, or lengthy form-filling, and is being developed in order to enable customers to pay directly from their bank accounts. At the same time, Nello Pay is set to allow real-time transactions that are fast, error-free, and secure, as well as compliant with the latest financial regulations.

The collaboration represents an important step in the combined strategy of modernising the debt collection industry across the region of the Nordics. This process involves accelerating the overall development of transparency, technology, and customer experience at the center of their plans, focusing on the growth of the overall financial landscape at the same time.