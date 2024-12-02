Codisto launches Amazon integration for Magento, WooCommerce to complement eBay integration

The benefits for ecommerce sellers controlling Amazon and eBay directly from existing ecommerce platforms are visible for sellers who can increase sales via Amazon and eBay yet allow existing business processes to be maintained.

“Codisto’s ’MarketPlace Connect’ plugin offers merchants the way to access the customers regularly buying from Amazon.

The vast majority of marketplace integration services require merchants to use ecommerce platforms as a ‘slave’ to an additional platform specifically designed to manage marketplaces. This causes unnecessary friction in running a multi-channel ecommerce business as merchants get caught in the cross fire of the platforms fighting for control.

By developing a SaaS extension that’s native to existing ecommerce platforms, merchants get the benefit of a real-time SaaS marketplace integration service combined with the efficiencies of maintaining their existing platform and business processes.