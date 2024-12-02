Codewise launches ad analytics platform with embedded ad fraud detection

According to Juniper Research, ad fraud in 2018 caused an USD 18 bln loss to advertisers and is expected to reach USD 44 bln annually by 2020.

The Anti-Fraud Kit allows digital marketers and media-buying professionals to protect their advertising budgets from invalid traffic. Through this solution marketers can now instantly detect which publishers are selling suspicious visits and clicks, hence stopping buying from them. This results in maximised protection of advertising budgets and higher ROI campaign funnels, as well as it results in increased payouts from advertisers.

Initially, marketers had to invest in third-party traffic solutions in addition to their analytics measurement and management platform, which brought significant costs. Voluums Anti-Fraud Kit analyses in real time millions of ad clicks and looks into statistical patterns that might indicate that specific segments of traffic are artificially generated. With the introduction of the Anti-Fraud Kit marketers are equipped with precise fraud reports and evidence in support of charge-back procedures against fraudulent publishers.