Codat gets USD 100 mln to build Internet for business data

Shopify, Plaid, and Canapi Ventures also participated in the round and were joined by previous investors, PayPal Ventures and Index Ventures.

Codat’s API is used by SaaS, lending, and payments companies to build integrated products for their SMB partners. The company will use the new funds to boost their infrastructure to become the default means of sharing data for the small business economy.

The new Series C funding round is made up almost entirely of strategic investors, showing the collective industry buy-in to the increasing importance of connectivity in the future of finance.

Codat provides real-time connectivity that enables software providers and financial institutions to create integrated products for their small business customers.