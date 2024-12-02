Codashop partners Freecharge to expand digital gaming products across India

The partnership, with Paytm and now Freecharge payment gateway, will enable Codashop to onboard new customers on its platform and operate across new territories in India. Codashop users will have greater flexibility of local and alternative payment methods.

Codashop enables publishers to accept payments for mobile games and other digital content on codashop.com.

Through this partnership, which will be available both on the Freecharge app and at Codashop, the company aims to capture the digital gaming and entertainment market in India.