Coda Payments joins forces with telcos in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore

The mobile payment company’s partners include mobile operators Globe Telecom in the Philippines, Indosat and Esia in Indonesia, and SingTel and M1 in Singapore. This brings the total number of customers with access to Codapay to approximately 100 million in Asia.

Coda works with mobile network operators and online merchants to enable customers to make purchases on the web or in an app by charging it to their postpaid bill. Users can also have the value of the purchase deducted from their prepaid mobile credit.

Coda Payments is a carrier billing provider that enables customers in Southeast Asia use their mobile accounts to buy digital content on the web, mobile web and in-app. Coda is backed by a group of venture capital funds and angel investors, including GMO Global Payment Fund, Rakuten and CyberAgent Ventures.