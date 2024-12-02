Coconut, PrePay Solutions launch accounts and invoicing product

The tool automates taxation and bookkeeping calculations, as well as providing invoicing services. The product supports those that are self-employed, freelancers, or operate an owner-managed business to gain visibility and control over their company finances.

The new PPS powered product is a welcome addition to Coconut’s product roster. It benefits not only new limited company customers, but also those transitioning from sole trader to limited companies, helping them comply with more stringent reporting requirements such as year-end accounts, VAT filings, and managing cash flow.

The move comes as Coconut identified the demand from its existing customers to be able to manage all business finances from one app.