COBINHOOD launches decentralized blockchain platform DEXON

DEXON is aimed at guiding mass adoption within the banking industry and real-world application requirements. The new blockchain technology uses parallel blockchain systems that work together to form an infinitely scalable, low-latency decentralized transaction processing engine.

Through the use of a blocklattice structure, DEXON is able to make decentralized transactions more scalable than ever before. Unlike traditional blockchain technology systems that build encrypted blocks linearly, DEXONs blocklattice features multiple blockchain systems that work together in parallel, making it easier to scale automatically.

The project is backed by IDG Capital, a VC company that has had 150+ successful exits and manages more than 20 billion in assets.