CobbleStone launches improved tool for e-procurement processes

The latest release has features to enhance and improve contract and legal professionals’ contract management and procurement processes. New features like CobbleStone’s Launch Pad Tiles, survey tools, and Google Drive integration are also included.

Task management has been streamlined to improve workload notifications and transparency across your team. New survey tools and features can be used for scheduled vendor check-ins, bid questionnaires, policy compliance, employee satisfaction surveys, an improved user experience, and more. Furthermore, users can now upload files from Contract Insight directly to their Google Drive or OneDrive 365 account and can also save files from Contract Insight directly to Google Drive or OneDrive 365.

User dashboards now include Launch Pad Tiles that allow users to pin select areas of the system to the dashboard for easy access or display executive summary reports. Additionally, Contract Insight’s visual experience from the core system can now be used throughout the CobbleStone Software Modules.

CobbleStone Software provides enterprise contract management, vendor management, and eSourcing software solutions for over 20 years. CobbleStone’s contract management solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, full text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, electronic signature, smarter contracts with machine learning, and more.