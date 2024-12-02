Coastal Contacts to be acquired by Essilor for USD 392 million

Coastal Contacts was founded by Roger Hardy in 2000 and has been an e-commerce player in North America. The company has also expanded to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. Ecommerce makes up between 90 to 95% of the business, with shoppers able to try on glasses online by uploading images of their faces.

Ecommerce accounts for almost 10% of overall retail sales in the US, while in Canada, that figure is closer to 5%. However, experts predict the gap between the two countries will narrow until 2016 - 2017due to retailers’ price-matching guarantees and complementary shipping.

